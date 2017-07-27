June Foray 1917-2017: You Grew Up With Her. We All Did

The news broke this morning (July 27). On Bugs Bunny‘s birthday.

True, June Foray never voiced the Wascally Wabbit.

But the work she did for Warner Bros. helped make her an icon in voiceover.

As an aside, the “cast-off characters” running so fast in this 1946 Merrie Melodie was obviously intended as a gag. Now everyone does it.

Back to our tribute…

By 1959, June Foray had played Granny in the Tweety Bird cartoons, and voiced so many other roles for Universal, MGM and Disney, that landing the role of Rocket J. Squirrel for a new ABC-TV animated series, now, seemed inevitable.

Ms. Foray played Rocky and every female character on that show from Natasha to Nell over the five seasons it aired on ABC and NBC.

One role she wanted but didn’t land…was Betty Rubble on The Flintstones. Although she went on to play EIGHT different voices on the show in 1963 and 64 when it was on ABC prime time.

She also worked on Alvin & The Chipmunks, George of the Jungle. Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, Garfield, Smurfs, Rugrats, DuckTales and The Powerpuff Girls.

AND June Foray was Cindy Lou Who.

HERE‘s a bio with a more complete list at bottom.

Plus June Foray was the voice of various video games and toys, going all the way back to Mattel’s Chatty Cathy doll.

(Six degrees of The Brady Bunch, a very young Maureen McCormick appears in this spot.)

That Ms. Foray’s autobiography is titled Did You Grow Up With Me Too? seems only appropriate.

The late Warner Bros. cartoon director Chuck Jones – who also gave us The Grinch That Stole Christmas – is reported to have described his lifelong friend and coworker, Mel Blanc, as “The Male June Foray.”

A more detailed remembrance, courtesy of Cartoon Research, is HERE.

And this from Tralfaz. Wow.