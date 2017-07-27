Gretchen Wilson Duets With Kid Rock On New Song, ‘Bad Feeling’

Gretchen Wilson’s latest album, “Ready To Get Rowdy,” features a duet with her longtime friend Kid Rock, titled “Bad Feeling.”

Wilson told Y108 that she’d been working on the song for while before getting into the studio and the decision to make it a duet didn’t come until after it was written. That’s when she reached Kid Rock to get him on board for the duet.

“I’ve gotta tell you, when I sent him the music I expected that he was gonna sing it an octave lower than he did. I was really amazed at the vocal track that he put down on this for me. So much so, in fact, that after I heard what he did on it, I had to go back into the studio and sing again. I was like ‘Oh no, he’s not gonna out-sing me on my own record.'”

Listen to “Bad Feeling” below.



“Ready To Get Rowdy” was released in June. Wilson is currently on tour – click here to view her performance schedule.