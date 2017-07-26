Luke Combs: ‘I Looked Like Donkey Kong In Mario Kart’

If he weren’t touring with Brantley Gilbert and celebrating some number ones in his music career, Luke Combs thinks he might be able to make a go of car sales.

Since he was sixteen years old, Combs has been driving a 2000 Dodge Neon.

“I had always had that little car,” he said. “Everybody told me I looked like Donkey Kong in Mario Kart. It had 160,000 miles on it or something like that. It would smoke when I stopped like when it wasn’t moving. I’d be at the Taco Bell and its like smoking out of the engine. It was definitely an embarrassing car to be caught in but it got me a lot of places.”

After hitting number one with his album “This One’s For You” and number one with his song “Hurricane,” Luke was able to get into a bigger ride, a 2017 King Ranch F250.

So did he keep that Neon for sentimental reasons? “I do not. I sold the neon. Got a grand out of it. Could also have a decent career in sales apparently.”

Combs will play KeyBank Pavilion on August 6th with Brantley Gilbert and Tyler Farr.