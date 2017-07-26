Gretchen Wilson Stepped Away From Music For Her Daughter

Gretchen Wilson is back on the country music scene with a new album titled, “Ready To Get Rowdy.” After making her debut in 2004, her career had been going almost non-stop for years. Wilson told Y108 that she needed to take some time off to be with her teenage daughter.

“I think I needed the break. I think my daughter needed me home. I think creatively, the break was great for me because it did give me that time to want to start writing again and to have new experiences in order to have new things to write about.”

Gretchen doesn’t regret stepping away from the spotlight for her daughter. “I’ve always said… that’s the first job that I had in this world and the most important job I have in this world is to be my daughter’s parent and to raise her and do everything that’s right for her. That’s the most important job any of us will ever have as parents.”

She joked that her daughter is the one who got her back into music. “[She] told me after a couple of years at home to go get your life back because you’re driving me crazy.”

“I started to write and put this album together and get my butt back out there. It’s been a great experience. This is the first time in my career that I had enough time to write the whole album.”

“It’s special to me. I feel like it’s probably the most honest album that I’ve ever made, because I did write every song on it.”

“Ready To Get Rowdy” was released in June and her new single is called “Summertime Town.”

Wilson is currently on tour – click here to view her performance schedule.