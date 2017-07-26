Couple Renews Vows On Jack Rabbit At Kennywood

Pam and Brian Kanai tied the knot at Kennywood in 2007.
…On the Jack Rabbit!
Couple renews their vows on a roller coaster to celebrate 10th anniversary, the same coaster they got married on.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2017
Talk about yinzer wedding paradise!
10 years later they renewed their vows, where else but back on the Jack Rabbit!
Congrats to Kanai! Here’s ‘hopping’ they have another great decade of marriage! They had their wedding at Kennywood, we’re sure it’ll be a blast!