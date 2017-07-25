Microsoft is Getting Rid of Paint!

July 25, 2017 12:44 PM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: technology, Microsoft, Microsoft Paint

I can’t tell you how many rainy or snowy days I spent behind my dad’s desk as a kid, creating MASTERPIECES on Microsoft Paint!

You know how you would scribble crazy lines all over the screen and then use the paint can to fill them in with different colors (a lot like the picture above)?! And you always felt like Van Gogh or Picasso afterwards!

Yeah, according to Mashable.com, today’s kids won’t get a chance to experience that PURE JOY. Microsoft is getting rid of Paint!!

It’s been officially added to the “Deprecated” list, which loosely translates to “stuff that’s getting the AX”! They’re apparently replacing it with the new 3D Paint, and you can read more about that here.

Call me old fashioned, but I still edit photos on Paint! This is the end of an era! RIP Paint, you’ll be missed (by me at least).

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

You Gotta Regatta
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live