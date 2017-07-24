Miranda Lambert Covers U2’s ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’

"We're all just searching for something -- love, peace, happiness." July 24, 2017 9:49 AM
Photo: Maria Ives

By Robyn Collins

Miranda Lambert closed out her set at the Faster Horses Festival this weekend with an epic U2 cover.

The singer, who had tweeted last month that The Joshua Tree concert was life changing, delivered a country version of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” during the final encore.

After playing her own emotional ballad, “Tin Man,” she said, “We’re all just searching for something — love, peace, happiness. So I’m gonna leave you with one that I think will heal ya.”

