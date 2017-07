This is 100% something that will happen when I have kids, knowing my luck.

This video went viral on Twitter this week…This dad was VERY proud of himself because he’s a superhero geek, and he clearly spent all of his time teaching his 1-year-old daughter superhero things, because this is her first word:

Well, as a bit of a geek, I am over-the-moon with my daughter's first word. Can't understand why my wife isn't as happy about it. pic.twitter.com/L7vSao5xFF — Michael McAvoy (@KillieMeSoftly) July 18, 2017

YEP, BATMAN.

TBH, I wouldn’t hate being able to tell people my first word was “Batman”, so, win!