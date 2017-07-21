Win Lee Brice Tickets

July 21, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: A Thousand Horses, Lee Brice, Parmalee
(Joseph L. Lanes)

Y108 welcomes Lee Brice back to Pittsburgh for the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert at Stage AE Outdoors on Friday, September 15th along with special guests Parmalee and A Thousand Horses.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets at these times:

SATURDAY
10:30 – 10:45
10:45 – 11am
12:30 – 12:45pm
1:15 – 1:30pm
1:45 – 2pm
3:30 – 3:45pm
5 – 5:15pm
5:30 – 5:45pm

SUNDAY
12:15 – 12:30pm
12:45 – 1pm
2 – 2:15pm
2:30 – 2:45pm
3:45 – 4pm
5 – 5:15pm
5:45 – 6pm
6 – 6:15pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

You Gotta Regatta
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live