Win Lee Brice Tickets

Y108 welcomes Lee Brice back to Pittsburgh for the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert at Stage AE Outdoors on Friday, September 15th along with special guests Parmalee and A Thousand Horses.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets at these times:

SATURDAY

10:30 – 10:45

10:45 – 11am

12:30 – 12:45pm

1:15 – 1:30pm

1:45 – 2pm

3:30 – 3:45pm

5 – 5:15pm

5:30 – 5:45pm

SUNDAY

12:15 – 12:30pm

12:45 – 1pm

2 – 2:15pm

2:30 – 2:45pm

3:45 – 4pm

5 – 5:15pm

5:45 – 6pm

6 – 6:15pm