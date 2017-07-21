Lady Antebellum Parody Sam Hunt with ‘Party in a Bathrobe’

By Abby Hassler

Lady Antebellum had some good-natured fun when they released their parody video for Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” called “Party in a Bathrobe.”

In the spoof video, bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood jam to the backing track of Hunt’s hit tune, while they sing about the benefits of bathrobe life on the tour bus. They even release two official hashtags for the comedy piece: #2Blessed2bDressed and #ROBElife.

Kelley hilariously drops new lyrics, such as “I don’t need underwear,” turning Hunt’s chart-topping song into a silly sing along tune.