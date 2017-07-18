Dan + Shay Shut Haters DOWN on Twitter!

So, I saw this happening LIVE on Twitter last night and I was surprised because you rarely, if EVER, see Dan + Shay caught up in ANY drama, but I have to say – I’m proud of how they stood up for themselves!

They were tweeting about their new single Road Trippin’ (which is totally awesome AND was picked by the fans as the next single):

TODAY: Official #ROADTRIPPIN Country Radio add day! Tag your local station(s) + tell 'em you wanna hear it! 🚗 pic.twitter.com/ZEIruBdyzw — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 17, 2017

When this guy came out of left field and had this to say:

Too bad there isn’t more hype – disappointing. — Adam (@dmbatcofc) July 17, 2017

And that’s when Dan + Shay SHUT. HIM. DOWN:

You know what's disappointing? Your attitude. Instead of constantly talking shit on us, our team, + our fans, how about you get a life? 🤠 https://t.co/BnNbifkYuH — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 18, 2017

The guy responded with this (eye roll):

You do realize I’ve supported you since day 1, right? Flew all around the country to attend your shows and encouraged you to be better? — Adam (@dmbatcofc) July 18, 2017

And that’s when Dan’s wife, Abby, put in her AMAZING 2 cents:

3 consecutive #1s, multiple platinum and gold singles, sold out shows, kind, generous. How would you like them to "be better", Adam? https://t.co/0DB2xqOF6i — Abby Law Smyers (@AbbySmyers) July 18, 2017

PREACH IT, ABBY! This guy was obviously delusional, amiright? The boys had one final word:

You can fuck with us all you want, but as soon as you bring our fans or our team into it, we're like 😤 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 18, 2017

And then ended the whole thing on this little high note:

On a lighter note, we're damn thankful for our families, friends, and fans who let us live our dream every day. Cheers to country music. — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 18, 2017

Well played, boys! Pittsburgh loves you forever! Keep rockin’!