Kenny Chesney: Music Is Like A Drug

If you’ve ever used music to escape every day life, Kenny Chesney knows exactly how you feel.

“You can get lost in music. I have for years. I get lost in my hero’s music. The songwriters, the singer/songwriters that wrote their own songs, and goes out and takes an audience and moves them in certain ways. Those are people that I’m drawn to, and I’ve gotten lost in their music a lot.”

The “All The Pretty Girls” singer said music is like a drug, you’re hooked before you know it. “If you’re going to be addicted to something songs and music is a great thing to be addicted to. But if you’re going to be drawn into something and not know it, music is the best thing (laugh) in my opinion, it really is.”