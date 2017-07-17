Chris Janson Announces New Album, ‘Everybody’

Chris Janson has announced the arrival of his sophomore album, Everybody. The follow-up to his successful major-label debut Buy Me A Boat will hit stores September 22.

“I decided to title this album Everybody because that’s exactly who inspired it,” said Janson. “Real songs, real stories, and songs that I believe people from every walk of life can relate to. It’s Everybody—and it’s all on this record.” The album fueled by the success of its lead single “Fix A Drink.”

Janson is out on the road this summer with Sam Hunt on his “15 in a 30” tour as well as his own headlining dates. Dates are on sale now with several venues already sold out. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Chris Janson Summer Tour Dates:

Notes:

*Sam Hunt’s “15 in a 30” Tour

^Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “Soul2Soul” Tour

7/19 – Hastings, NE @ Adams County Fairfest

7/21* – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/22* – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/23* – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

7/26 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

7/27* – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At VA Beach

7/28* – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

7/29* – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 – Cowichan Lake, Can. @ Sunfest

8/5 – Sweet Home, OR @ Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

8/10* – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/11* – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/12* – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

8/15* – Los Angeles, CA @ THE GREEK –SOLD OUT-

8/16* – Los Angeles, CA @ THE GREEK

8/19* – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/21* – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks –SOLD OUT-

8/22* – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

9/2* – Lexington, KY @ Red White & Boom

9/3 – Mt. Pleasant, IA @ Midwest Old Threshers Reunion

9/14* – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/15* – Camden, NJ@ BB&T Pavilion

9/16* – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/22* – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater –SOLD OUT-

9/23* – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater –SOLD OUT-

9/24 – Peoria, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Concert Series

10/5^ – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/6^ – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/7^ – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena