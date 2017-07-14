Jet to Gillette: Win a Trip to See Kenny Chesney

July 14, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney isn’t touring like he usually does. This year, he’s playing just a handful of dates – none of them are here in Pittsburgh. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still see Kenny in concert this year.

Listen to Y108 weekdays (July 17-July 28) to get qualified to ‘Jet to Gillette’ to see Kenny Chesney at Gillette Stadium on August 26th. Everyone who qualifies wins Kenny Chesney’s album “Cosmic Hallelujah.”

If you win the trip, we’ll set you up with roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel, and two tickets to the concert!

Jet to Gillette on Y108 is sponsored by Ranger Trailer & Coach Sales.
