Trending @ 10: Fidget Spinner Lip Balm is Officially A Thing

July 13, 2017 2:28 PM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, Fidget Spinner, Glamspin, Sephora, Taste Beauty

BUT I DIDN’T WANNA OWN A FIDGET SPINNERRRR. 😦

After today’s Trending @ 10, the kids aren’t the only ones who will be fidget spinner owners.

And it’s all thanks to Sephora! (And Buzzfeed and Taste Beauty).

According to cosmopolitan.com, Sephora is now selling the “Glamspin”, a fidget spinner with LIP BALM:

And they’re all fruity lip balm flavors, too: grape, strawberry and peach.

I LOVE FRUITY LIP BALM! And you can get ’em for a pretty reasonable $10!

I CAN’T RESIST. Fidget spinner, here I come! (This is really going to mess with my Burt’s Bees addiction)

