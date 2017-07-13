Drake White, Midland to Play Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest

Drake White and the Big Fire, Midland, and LOCASH are all playing This year’s Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest. The festival begins Thursday, August 31st and runs through Monday, September 4th.

This year’s festival includes ribs, live music and a night of boxing. Entrance to the festival, concerts and the fights are free. Good and beverages will be available for purchase.

Thursday, August 31st

Thursday Night Fights with USA Boxing

Friday, September 1st

The Clarks (9 p.m.), with special guest Bastard Bearded Irishmen (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, September 2nd

TBA

Sunday, September 3rd

Drake White and the Big Fire (9 p.m.), with special guest Midland (7:30 p.m.)

Monday, September 4th

LOCASH (6 p.m.), with special guest Bindley Hardware Co. (4:30 p.m.)

The festival gives you the opportunity try food from 14 of the country’s best rib vendors and vote for your favorites.

