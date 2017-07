Today’s Trending @ 10 could make you the office HERO on Friday!

Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut is turning 80 (!!!) in 2 days, and to celebrate, they”re having a special offer of a dozen doughnuts for just 80 CENTS!!

Still hot after all these years. Friday get an #OriginalGlazed dozen for 80 cents when you buy any dozen. 🎈 (US/CAN) https://t.co/ygOf3XH1Kq pic.twitter.com/3MCMAgBfvm — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 11, 2017

Slight catch, you have to buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price first.

But the way I see it, you’re just getting MORE doughnuts! So where’s the problem here? 🙂

Enjoy!