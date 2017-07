It feels like it’s been FOREVER since Season 1 of ‘Stranger Things’, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Season 2!

They just released a new poster for it, and it’s SUUUPER creepy:

And if you look reeeeal close in the bottom right hand corner, it also gave us a date for when it’ll be released on Netflix: October 27!

I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but just judging from that poster – it’s DANGEROUS. Bring on the binge watching!