Play Tailgate Party Sounds, Win Lee Brice Tickets

Lee Brice is coming to Pittsburgh to perform during the Kickoff Concert at Stage AE on September 15th along with Parmalee and A Thousand Horses. Listen all week, July 10-15, for your chance to win tickets to the concert.

If you’re caller 18 when we ask, We’ll play you a snippet of a tailgate sound. You get one guess to correctly identify the sound to win a pair of tickets. If you guess wrong, we move on to the next contesting time and someone else will get to make a guess.

Listen to play at these times:

8:45 – 9am

10:15 – 10:30am

11:30 – 11:45am

2:15 – 2:30pm

3:15 – 3:30pm