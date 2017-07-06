Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina & More Answer Questions From Country Music Haters

Country music fans are passionate about their favorite music. On the flip side, those who claim to hate country music are also passionate, but seem to stereotype the music. And they have some questions for those who make the music they love to hate.

Thanks to BuzzFeed, we get answers too.

Watch as Brett Eldredge, Lauren Alaina, Phil Vassar, Brett Young, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts read & answer questions from some country music haters such as, “Why does every country song have to mention a tractor, beer, boots, or kicking up the hay?” and “Is there a single dirt road every country star has to visit before writing a song?” along with a number of others.