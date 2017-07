If you’ve been following along with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul tour, then you know that Tim has been doing this backstage series with the various opening acts that they’ve had!

They do covers together of other famous country songs and they are AMAZING.

The most recent one was with Midland: they covered Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight”…UNREAL!

Check out the video below! I can’t wait to see what kind of backstage video we’re gonna get in October!