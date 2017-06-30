Trending @ 10: New ‘Cult of Chucky’ Trailer Will Give You NIGHTMARES

You know, I thought I left my nightmares of my Furbies attacking me back in 1999, but today’s Trending @ 10 is bringin’ em RIGHT BACK.

The new “Cult of Chucky” trailer just came out, and like an IDIOT, I watched it!

If you thought the original movie back in the day, imagine – with today’s technology- how EXTRA creepy it is, and how much MORE real it seems.

I would say save yourself the nightmares and don’t watch the trailer above, but you’re already reading this article because you’re probably interested in this movie – so have at it! Nightmares commence!