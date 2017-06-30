Trending @ 10: New ‘Cult of Chucky’ Trailer Will Give You NIGHTMARES

June 30, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Chucky, Cult of Chucky, Horror Films, movies

You know, I thought I left my nightmares of my Furbies attacking me back in 1999, but today’s Trending @ 10 is bringin’ em RIGHT BACK.

The new “Cult of Chucky” trailer just came out, and like an IDIOT, I watched it!

If you thought the original movie back in the day, imagine – with today’s technology- how EXTRA creepy it is, and how much MORE real it seems.

I would say save yourself the nightmares and don’t watch the trailer above, but you’re already reading this article because you’re probably interested in this movie – so have at it! Nightmares commence!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Get Your Send Me Backstage T-shirtY108’s camo Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt is back for another summer of country concerts!
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Summer Camp Guide

Listen Live