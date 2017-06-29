Lee Brice’s Son Sings Along with Dad’s ‘Today’ Performance

By Abby Hassler

Lee Brice performed his sweet new single “The Boy” on Today this week off his upcoming self-titled album, which will arrive this November. While Brice’s performance was heartfelt, it was the video clip the country star shared today (June 29) that really stole fans hearts.

In the video, Brice’s youngest son Ryker is singing along on the couch, watching his dad’s set. As the song is sung from the perspective of a father looking at his newborn child, this video is a touching example of Brice’s love for his son.

“I knew this song was going to resonate,” Brice told Rolling Stone Country. “I had a feeling the first time I heard it. It kills me ­– every night I sing it about my boys. I think about their health and I think about their futures and I think about my dad and what he must have thought and must have felt growing up, things I didn’t realize then but realize now. All of that stuff piles up into one big emotion when you hear that song.”

Watch Brice’s son and his performance on Today below.