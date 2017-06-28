Trending @ 10: Late-Night Bakery Coming to Pittsburgh!

Today’s Trending @ 10 is really about to just round out my swimsuit bod for the season. (Especially between the new McDonald’s delivery service and Duck Donuts coming here!)

ANYWAY, there’s now a LATE-NIGHT BAKERY coming to Pittsburgh!!

Not only will it DELIVER to you, it can also include cold milk with each delivery of warm, fresh, just-out-of-the-oven cookies.

HAVE WE DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN? I think so.

The place is called Insomnia Cookies, and according to patch.com, it’ll be opening up on Carson Street in the South Side soon! And these guys will deliver between 10am and 3am Monday through Friday, and from noon til 3am on Saturdays and Sundays!!!

Honestly, I gained 5 pounds just thinking about this.

Here’s the names of just SOME of the cookies they’ll offer:

– Chocolate Chunk

– Snickerdoodle

– Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

– S’mores Deluxe

GET IN MAH BELLYYYYYYY.

Ok, collecting myself here.

If you’re not feeling cookies, they also sell cookie cakes and BROWNIES!

Yep, this place is definitely heaven. Check their website out HERE and their Facebook page HERE!

Get ready, we’re all about to be real-life cookie monsters.