Passenger Tries to Smuggle GIANT LOBSTER in Checked Luggage!

I don’t know if you want to file this as a “You Can’t Fix Stupid” moment, or a “You Can’t Blame ’em for Trying” moment, but here we go:

Someone tried to smuggle a 20 POUND GIANT LOBSTER, a LIVE one, in their checked luggage at Boston Logan Airport!!! 😂😂😂

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Of course, security found that one no problem. According to apnews.com, the TSA agent said it was found in a cooler and that it “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.” lolol I can’t!

Seriously though, what are the chances the TSA agents are going to start screening all bags for butter now??