Dierks Bentley Loses Bet, Wears Penguins Jersey

Country superstar Dierks Bentley had to wear a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey during his Pittsburgh concert this past Saturday (June 24th) after losing a bet with Y108’s Wookie on the outcome of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Penguins. The Penguins defeated the Predators in Game 6 on June 11th to become back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

Bentley was a good sport about the whole thing, autographing the jersey so it could be auctioned off for charity. Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray also showed sportsmanship, sending Dierks an autographed Pens jersey. “To Dierks: It’s all your fault!” he wrote, jokingly referencing Dierk’s smack talk before game three of the finals.

“You won,” Dierks said, addressing Murray in a Facebook video before the concert, “and I appreciate the jersey, and now I have to go on stage and wear this thing. Congratulation to you and all the Pittsburgh Penguins fans for your Stanley Cup win 2017.”

“Next year!” he shouted defiantly before heading onstage.