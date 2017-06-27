Burgh-based “Downward Dog” Cancelled By ABC, But Are The Dog Days Over For Good?

If you missed it, I don’t blame you.

The first couple episodes happened to be scheduled opposite Penguins’ playoff games.

But Downward Dog had its day – six of them to this writing – and this past Friday, ABC announced they were dropping the show.

Co-creator Michael Killen tweeted the news this past Friday.

Variety was one of many outlets that ran the story of Dog’s cancellation.

Tonight (Tuesday 6/27), they’ll run the final two episodes, back-to-back at 10pm.

If you didn’t already know, there’s a strong Pittsburgh connection to the show. Killen’s co-creator, Samm Hodges, is from here and the show was filmed here as well.

In fact, Samm’s wife Kathryn and me and my wife Janet served together in the worship team and choir at our church, before the Hodges moved to L.A.

Small world, indeed.

So maybe I’m just a tad biased…but I think the writing’s brilliant – especially the writing for Martin, the dog (voiced by Samm Hodges).

In Episode 5, for example, Nan (Allison Tolman, Martin’s human) is off to New York City for a presentation. Aaron, Nan’s underachieving, unemployed ex-boyfriend and dog sitter, gets wrapped up in his VR glasses while Martin gets out, thru the unlatched gate, to follow a City of Pittsburgh sanitation truck because THAT’S WHERE NAN’S TRASH GOES EVERY WEEK, and Martin just want to experience the smells and tastes of trash, and can’t understand why Nan has a problem with this because this is who Martin IS!!

Aaron, meanwhile, is lost in virtual reality and has no clue of Martin’s whereabouts. To say more would require a spoiler alert.

It’s on demand…go see it if you haven’t already.

Reviews have been mostly very positive, and hopefully the quality of the show – combined with the loving determination of creators, cast and crew, will land it on another network.

Or better yet…Netflix. Speaking of quality television…