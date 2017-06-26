Dierks Bentley Wears Pens Jersey On Stage After Losing Bet

Country superstar Dierks Bentley had to wear a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey at his Pittsburgh concert this past Saturday(June 24th) after losing a bet with Y108’s Wookie on the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins defeated the Predators in Game 6 on June 11th to become back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

It all started with a video.

Before game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dierks (a season ticket holder of the Predators) was backstage before a show, getting his band ready to take the stage and in a passionate sports fan’s smack-talking style, they shot a “Murray, you suck. It’s all your fault.” chant video, in reference to Penguins goalie Matt Murray.

When Y108’s Wookie saw the video, he tweeted Dierks writing, “Umm @DierksBentley you’ve got some explaining to do on the 24th!”

“Hey @WookieY108 @Y108Pittsburgh! Nothing but respect for murray and @penguins… just fired up for my team. Good luck to yours thurs night!”

After the back & forth on Twitter, the two placed a friendly bet on the outcome of the series. Wookie tweeted, “Hey @DierksBentley let’s bet. Loser wears winning team’s #StanleyCup Champ. t-shirt on 6/24 for a pix? @PredsNHL @penguins @Y108Pittsburgh”

Dierks accepted tweeting, “You’re on! See you 6/24. if needed (big big emphasis on IF), ill take a #30!”

Fans of both teams got to witness an exciting Stanley Cup Final series and some good-natured smack-talk. Pittsburgh country music & Penguins fans got to see Dierks in that Matt Murray jersey. Y108’s Wookie presented Dierks with the jersey backstage before his Pittsburgh concert.



(photo credit: Y108)

The kids at St. Jude get something out of this too. Dierks signed the jersey and Y108 will give it to St. Jude to auction off.



(Dierks Bentley signs Pens jersey for St. Jude. Photo credit: Y108)

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Matt Murray got in on the action as well. They sent Dierks another Pens jersey, this one autographed by Matt Murray with “To Dierks: Its all your fault! 😃 – Matt Murray”



(photo credit: Y108)

Dierks gave one final shout out to Matt Murray, the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fans just before his Pittsburgh concert on the 24th. He’s already looking forward to next year.



