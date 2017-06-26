Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum to Perform at 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

June 26, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum

By Abby Hassler

Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum, Craig Campbell, Hailee Steinfeld and more will perform at Macy’s 4th of of July Fireworks Spectacular event in New York City this year.

Other performers include the West Point Band and Glee Club featuring Campbell, Heather Headley, Jamie Barton and the USO Troupe of Metropolitan New York. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy from American Ninja Warrior will host the two-hour event, which will air at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on NBC.

 

