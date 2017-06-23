Dierks Bentley’s 3-Year-Old Son Breaks His Arm on Tour

" I named him Knox for a reason." June 23, 2017 3:37 PM
By Abby Hassler

During a media roundtable in Nashville yesterday (June 22), Dierks Bentley shared the news that his 3-year-old son, Knox, recently broke his arm after a nasty fall while they were on tour.

“We were outside Telluride at the bluegrass festival (which Bentley performed at) and we were renting a house there with a bunch of people,” Bentley explained. “There’s a loft above the bunkbeds, about 12-13 feet; he thought his grandfather was going to catch him, but there was an obvious miscommunication there.”

While Knox is wearing a cast and recovering nicely, Bentley realizes how the situation could have been a lot worse.

“We’re really lucky, of all the things that could’ve happened, [between] a head injury and neck [injury] … I named him Knox for a reason,” he said. “I figured, I just knew he was going to be a bruiser, but he’s doing pretty good.”

