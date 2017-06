UGH. I just have to get emotional one more time for Marc-Andre Fleury.

The sadness of him leaving the Penguins and the city of Pittsburgh is in the back of my mind CONSTANTLY, and this only intensified it.

Evgeni Malkin posted the SWEETEST Instagram tribute to his teammate and friend last night:

sad day ((( A post shared by E.Malkin71Geno (@e.malkin71geno) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Is there any way we can get one of these jerseys to ever yinzer out there? You’ll always be Pittsburgh’s MVP, Flower! xoxo