Loretta Lynn Cancels More Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Country legend Loretta Lynn was scheduled to tour this summer, but more dates have been canceled. Two Iowa shows and one South Dakota show have already been cut.

The artist suffered a stroke on May 4 while at home in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home. She was admitted to a hospital at the time and is currently going through rehab, reports The Boot. Shows performances are Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa, Dubuque, Iowa’s Five Flags Center and Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She is expected to make a full recovery. Lynn’s family have been keeping fans updated. On May 10, her sister Crystal Gayle delivered this message, “Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes for Loretta. Keep them coming! We are lucky, in this day and age, to have wonderful doctors and nurses taking great care of her.”

Doctors have advised her to stay off the road and recover.

On Aug. 18, the icon is scheduled to release a new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great. On Aug. 25, an exhibit about the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” will open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.