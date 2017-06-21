Justin Moore Previews Concert Special with ‘Somebody Else Will’

By Robyn Collins

Justin Moore has just shared a live performance of his new single “Somebody Else Will.”

The clip was taken from his upcoming Live From Phoenix television special. Moore’s performance was captured during the 2017 NCAA March Madness Music Festival at the AT&T Black Party and is scheduled to air on the AT&T Audience Network on June 23.

The song is the follow-up to Moore’s number one hit single, “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” from his album Kinda Don’t Care.

As for how the fans have been responding to the new single, the artist says, “It’s been fun to see fans react to it positively, as opposed to the opposite — you know, going, ‘What the hell’s he doing?’ When you look at this song in particular and you add it to my body of work as an artist, I think it’s really cool to have — not only in the show, but in my catalog — something that’s a little different.

“I think it adds to what we’ve done in the past, and it shows a little bit of a different side of me,” he continued. “Vocally it’s a little bit different for me and shows off a little more range. So it’s been a lot of fun, and I’m really happy that the fans are digging it.”