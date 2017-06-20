Ken Doll Gets a MAN BUN.

I JUST DON’T KNOW IF I CAN GET WITH THIS.

Barbie has been diversifying its lineup of dolls for a while now, making dolls with different body types and skin tones available. Which I LOVE; it’s awesome that all little kids are seeing themselves represented in their toys.

And now, they’re starting to diversify the Ken Doll in the same way, with different body types and skin tones…but there’s one I just can’t get with.

They now offer a MAN BUN KEN DOLL.

WHY?

KENS WITH MAN BUNS, THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/FoPRwk0ZKG — Emily A. Cummins (@emilyacummins) June 20, 2017

They introduced him on “Good Morning America” this morning, and I just can’t.

WATCH: Mattel introduces a new line of diverse Ken dolls (INCLUDING MAN BUN KEN): https://t.co/rF9l5l71fz pic.twitter.com/MuM5fujcNo — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2017

I hate the man bun on a REAL dude, please don’t do it to my Ken Doll. PLEASE.