Ken Doll Gets a MAN BUN.

June 20, 2017 12:48 PM
I JUST DON’T KNOW IF I CAN GET WITH THIS.

Barbie has been diversifying its lineup of dolls for a while now, making dolls with different body types and skin tones available. Which I LOVE; it’s awesome that all little kids are seeing themselves represented in their toys.

And now, they’re starting to diversify the Ken Doll in the same way, with different body types and skin tones…but there’s one I just can’t get with.

They now offer a MAN BUN KEN DOLL.

WHY?

They introduced him on “Good Morning America” this morning, and I just can’t.

I hate the man bun on a REAL dude, please don’t do it to my Ken Doll. PLEASE.

