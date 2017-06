When the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup, not only did the Nashville Predators lose, but Dierks Bentley also lost. He lost a bet with Y108’s Wookie. Dierks now has to wear a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey for a photo when he comes to town for his concert on Saturday, June 24th.

So which color Jersey should we get for Dierks? Black (home jersey) or white (away jersey)? Cast your vote below.