Trending @ 10: Marc-Andre Fleury Says Goodbye to Pittsburgh

Today’s Trending @ 10 is the SADDEST NEWS EVER.

I knew it was coming, but I was holding on to some wild kind of hope that maybe it wouldn’t…but it’s official now. Marc-Andre Fleury has played his last game as a Pittsburgh Penguin, and our city has lost one of the best and classiest players its ever had.

Here’s what he had to say at the press conference yesterday:

Can’t blame him even a little bit for wanting to be the starting goalie.

Also, good luck at not crying after seeing what he had to say about the parade:

I’M EMOTIONAL. WE’LL MISS AND LOVE YOU FOREVER, FLOWER. You’ll always be a Penguin in our hearts!!

xoxo,

Pittsburgh