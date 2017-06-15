Tim McGraw & Midland Cover Alabama’s ‘Dixieland Delight’

By Abby Hassler

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are currently co-headlining his third Soul2Soul: The World Tour. On tour, the duo played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, June 3, with opening act Midland.

Today (June 15), McGraw posted a black-and-white video of himself and Midland playing and hanging out backstage in Edmonton. In the video, the McGraw and the Midlands duet to Alabama’s 1983 hit single “Dixieland Delight.”

Posting the video, McGraw wrote, “Got to hang backstage with @MidlandOfficial at #Soul2Soul #Edmonton and sang one of the best! @TheAlabamaBand #DixielandDelight”