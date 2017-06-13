Dierks Bentley Loses Stanley Cup Bet with Y108’s Wookie

One of the best parts of being a fan of any team is when they win. However, maybe the best part of being a fan is when you can hold your teams win over one of your friends because it was their team that lost.

Such is the case with me and Dierks Bentley.

Before game 3 of the Cup, Dierks (a season ticket holder of the Nashville Predators) was backstage before a concert getting his band ready to take the stage and they did the “Murray, you suck chant.”

Well, of course I couldn’t let that go so. I tweeted Dierks and wrote, “Umm @DierksBentley you’ve got some explaining to do on the 24th!”

Dierks will be performing at KeyBank Pavilion on June 24th on his “What The Hell Tour.”

He came back with, “Hey @WookieY108 @Y108Pittsburgh! Nothing but respect for murray and @penguins… just fired up for my team. Good luck to yours thurs night!”

After the back & forth on Twitter, a bet was hatched. I tweeted, “Hey @DierksBentley let’s bet. Loser wears winning team’s #StanleyCup Champ. t-shirt on 6/24 for a pix? @PredsNHL @penguins @Y108Pittsburgh”

He accepted the bet tweeting, “You’re on! See you 6/24. if needed (big big emphasis on IF), ill take a #30!”

Luckily for us, not just as Pens fans, but also as winners of the bet, Dierks will be sporting a Pens jersey for some backstage photos, which of course we will share with you. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.