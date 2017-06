This is EXACTLY what my living room felt like last night! lolol

If you didn’t head to PPG Paints Arena last night to watch our Pittsburgh Penguins win BACK TO BACK Stanley Cups, you most certainly felt the energy coming from it.

Watch the two videos below that show how the crowds reacted to Horqvist’s goal, it’ll give you chills!

That moment when Hornqvist scored… pic.twitter.com/v1GodZEPIM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 12, 2017

Hornqvist goal from PPG Paints Arena. 👌 pic.twitter.com/4BGOO9O18p — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 12, 2017

WE LOVE YOU, PENS!