Trending @ 10: Luke Bryan Leads “Murray You Suck” Chant at Game 6!

I’m a little disappointed in Luke Bryan on today’s Trending @ 10!

He played the pregame show at Tootsie’s in Nashville before Game 6 last night, and beforehand, he had a press conference where he said this:

Which is great! We get that Nashville is the team he supports, and we Pittsburghers are reasonable enough people to understand that. But then this happens:

Luke Bryan is leading a "Murray, Murray, you suck, it's all your fault" chant from the roof of Tootsie's. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) June 11, 2017

AND THEN THIS:

Luke Bryan called Sidney Crosby a sissy. Don't be like Luke Bryan. — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) June 11, 2017

I’m just saying, Luke, September isn’t THAT far away! We won’t forget! (But we may give you a slight pass after this…)

Well dang it. Congrats pens. Unbelievable run preds. Thanks everyone. Unbelievable playoffs. Blessed to watch it all. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 12, 2017

WOOHOO! CONGRATS PENS! Back-to-Back Champs!!