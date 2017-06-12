Trending @ 10: Luke Bryan Leads “Murray You Suck” Chant at Game 6!

June 12, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, Luke Bryan, Nashville, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tootsie's

I’m a little disappointed in Luke Bryan on today’s Trending @ 10!

He played the pregame show at Tootsie’s in Nashville before Game 6 last night, and beforehand, he had a press conference where he said this:

Which is great! We get that Nashville is the team he supports, and we Pittsburghers are reasonable enough people to understand that. But then this happens:

AND THEN THIS:

I’m just saying, Luke, September isn’t THAT far away! We won’t forget! (But we may give you a slight pass after this…)

WOOHOO! CONGRATS PENS! Back-to-Back Champs!!

