Trending @ 10: Luke Bryan Leads “Murray You Suck” Chant at Game 6!

I’m a little disappointed in Luke Bryan on today’s Trending @ 10!
He played the pregame show at Tootsie’s in Nashville before Game 6 last night, and beforehand, he had a press conference where he said this:
Which is great! We get that Nashville is the team he supports, and we Pittsburghers are reasonable enough people to understand that. But then this happens:
AND THEN THIS:
I’m just saying, Luke, September isn’t THAT far away! We won’t forget! (But we may give you a slight pass after this…)
WOOHOO! CONGRATS PENS! Back-to-Back Champs!!