Watch Hunter Hayes Surprises Fans Getting Lyft Rides

The driver stopped to pick up one extra passenger. June 12, 2017 10:43 AM
By Robyn Collins

Country star Hunter Hayes had fun this weekend at CMA Fest surprising fans who were headed to his soundcheck.

Shot in a “Carpool Karaoke” style format, the Lyft driver would chat with passengers, then pick up an “extra guest” on the way to the venue.

That surprise rider was Hunter Hayes. The destination for the lucky guests, onstage, to watch the singer go through his soundcheck.

Check out some behind the scenes footage of the surprise below.

