Brittany Aldean Shares Adorable Pregnancy Photo with other Country Music Wives

By Abby Hassler

The country music industry is booming with proposals, marriage and pregnancy announcements. This weekend, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared a photo of herself alongside two other pregnant country music wives.

Brittany shared an image of herself beside Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard’s wife Hayley. The caption reads, “Future bandmates in these bellies! 🎤🥁🎧”

Lauren is expecting a baby girl and is due in August. Meanwhile, Brittany will have a boy a few months later and Hayley will have a boy by the end of the year.

Is this photo revealing future stars of the country music industry?

