Trending @ 10: ‘Tonight Show’ Superlatives Take On Stanley Cup Finals!

June 9, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Carl Hagelin, Evgeni Malkin, Jimmy Fallon, Pittsburgh Penguins, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Pittsburgh Penguins MORE than delivered in Game 5 last night, won it in a shut-out 6-0 vs. the Predators…

and Jimmy Fallon delivered for us, too, on today’s Trending @ 10!

He brought back “Tonight Show Superlatives” for a Stanley Cup Finals edition, and he took some pretty hilarious swings at our boys!

He hit the nail on the HEAD with Carl Hagelin! I swear, I really do think if Macaulay Culkin and Draco Malfoy had a child, it would be Carl Hagelin. lolol

And wait til you see what he said about Malkin! Watch the video above!

LET’S GO PENS!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Get Your Send Me Backstage T-shirtY108’s camo Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt is back for another summer of country concerts!
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Summer Camp Guide

Listen Live