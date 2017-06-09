Trending @ 10: ‘Tonight Show’ Superlatives Take On Stanley Cup Finals!

The Pittsburgh Penguins MORE than delivered in Game 5 last night, won it in a shut-out 6-0 vs. the Predators…

and Jimmy Fallon delivered for us, too, on today’s Trending @ 10!

He brought back “Tonight Show Superlatives” for a Stanley Cup Finals edition, and he took some pretty hilarious swings at our boys!

He hit the nail on the HEAD with Carl Hagelin! I swear, I really do think if Macaulay Culkin and Draco Malfoy had a child, it would be Carl Hagelin. lolol

And wait til you see what he said about Malkin! Watch the video above!

LET’S GO PENS!