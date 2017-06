HAPPY GAME 5 DAY!

Today’s Trending @ 10 has the Pittsburgh Penguins getting some love from a yinzer in Hollywood!

Michael Keaton was on Jimmy Kimmel last night to promote Spiderman: Homecoming, and God love him, sported a Penguins hat to do so.

BUT ALSO – because he’s a yinzer and all yinzers on any talk show must discuss Pittsburgh, he talked about his love for the Penguins!!

Watch the interview above to see what he had to say – he’s such a dedicated fan!

LET’S GO PENS!!!