Is it just me, or is EVERYONE pregnant in the country music world right now?! Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lee Brice just welcomed a baby girl…and now this!

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbad and his wife Hayley are expecting! He just announced it on Instagram an hour ago!!

We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited…. WE ARE PREGNANT. Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

This is going to be their first child and I don’t think Tyler could have said it better than in his Insta post: “Holy cow we’re going to be parents!”

LOLZ. Congrats to the happy family! 🙂