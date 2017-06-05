Trending @ 10: Predators P.K. Subban Starting Trouble with Sidney Crosby!

June 5, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, Nashville Predators, P.K. Subban, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals is TONIGHT and it looks like one of the Predators is trying to start some trouble with Sidney Crosby on today’s Trending @ 10!

Obviously, we lost in Nashville on Saturday night. And at the end of the game, P.K. Subban of the Predators grabbed Crosby on the ice and the two of them exchanged some words.

Subban was interviewed about it after the game, and here’s what he said went down:

EYE. ROLL. No worries, though! Crosby PERFECTLY shut him down:

So there you go, P.K. Don’t hate, just floss more. Maybe then you won’t be so self-conscious about your breath. LET’S GO PENS!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Get Your Send Me Backstage T-shirtY108’s camo Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt is back for another summer of country concerts!
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live