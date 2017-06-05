Trending @ 10: Predators P.K. Subban Starting Trouble with Sidney Crosby!

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals is TONIGHT and it looks like one of the Predators is trying to start some trouble with Sidney Crosby on today’s Trending @ 10!

Obviously, we lost in Nashville on Saturday night. And at the end of the game, P.K. Subban of the Predators grabbed Crosby on the ice and the two of them exchanged some words.

Subban was interviewed about it after the game, and here’s what he said went down:

EYE. ROLL. No worries, though! Crosby PERFECTLY shut him down:

Sidney Crosby responds to Subban comments, "He likes the attention."#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HGgxfKrFWq — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 4, 2017

So there you go, P.K. Don’t hate, just floss more. Maybe then you won’t be so self-conscious about your breath. LET’S GO PENS!!