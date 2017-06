LEE BRICE IS A DAD…AGAIN!

He and his wife welcomed their first daughter into the world on Friday, June 2, and they shared the first picture of her today:

Did you see?! HER NAME IS TRULEE!! Trulee Nanette Brice, to be exact! How precious is that?!

It should be fun to see how Mr. Brice handles having a daughter! 😂

Congrats to the happy family!