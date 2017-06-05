Dierks Bentley Shares ‘Murray, You Suck’ Chant Video

Dierks Bentley is getting into the social media fray of trash talk in during the Stanley Cup Final, featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators.

Dierks shared a video on Instgram of him joining a “Murray, you suck” chant. Along with the video, Bentley wrote, “Forgot about our pre show huddle last night. MURRAY, ITS (gonna be) ALL YOUR FAULT! #GoPreds #stanleycup @predsnhl #standwithus #smashville #ice”

Smack talk is not uncommon for big events like the Stanley Cup Final. For country fans in Pittsburgh, it stings a little when our favorite artists are rooting against our favorite team.

Last week, there were a number of tweets from Carrie Underwood that got the attention of fans when she visited PPG Paints Arena for the first two games.

But, hey, we get it and even respect the trash talk. So, go ahead with your chant, Dierks. Just be ready to take the heat when you come to town on June 24th and the Pittsburgh Penguins and us fans are celebrating another Stanley Cup victory.