Y108 Summer Concert Kickoff: Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley

June 2, 2017 12:58 PM
Summer is here and it’s time to celebrate one of the best things about the season – live country music!

Join Y108’s Summer Concert Kickoff and listen to win tickets to one of the first country concerts of the summer at KeyBank Pavilion.

Zac Brown Band
with special guest Darrell Scott
Sunday, June 11th at KeyBank Pavilion

Listen to win at these times:
Monday, June 5th – Friday, June 9th
8:45am, 10:00am, 10:15am, 11:30am, 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 3:30pm

Sam Hunt
with Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese
Saturday, June 17th at KeyBank Pavilion

Listen to win at these times
Monday, June 12th – Friday, June 16th
8:45am, 10:00am, 10:15am, 11:30am, 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 3:30pm

Dierks Bentley
with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
Saturday, June 24th at KeyBank Pavilion

Listen to win at these times:
Monday, June 19th – Friday, June 23rd
8:45am, 10:00am, 10:15am, 11:30am, 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 3:30pm

CONTEST RULES

