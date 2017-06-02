Y108 Summer Concert Kickoff: Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley

Summer is here and it’s time to celebrate one of the best things about the season – live country music!

Join Y108’s Summer Concert Kickoff and listen to win tickets to one of the first country concerts of the summer at KeyBank Pavilion.



Zac Brown Band

with special guest Darrell Scott

Sunday, June 11th at KeyBank Pavilion

Listen to win at these times:

Monday, June 5th – Friday, June 9th

8:45am, 10:00am, 10:15am, 11:30am, 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 3:30pm



Sam Hunt

with Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese

Saturday, June 17th at KeyBank Pavilion

Listen to win at these times

Monday, June 12th – Friday, June 16th

8:45am, 10:00am, 10:15am, 11:30am, 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 3:30pm



Dierks Bentley

with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Saturday, June 24th at KeyBank Pavilion

Listen to win at these times:

Monday, June 19th – Friday, June 23rd

8:45am, 10:00am, 10:15am, 11:30am, 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 3:30pm

CONTEST RULES