Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage T-Shirt 2017

Y108’s camo Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt is back for another summer of country concerts! Make sure to stop out to the locations below to get yours!

The first 108 folks at the event receive a Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt and everyone can register to win a pair of tickets to one of the great country concerts this summer! (must be present at the event to win)

How Send Me Backstage works…

It’s simple! You wear your send me backstage shirt to every country show this summer. We’ll be out in the crowds and parking lots looking for shirts to upgrade your tickets or SEND YOU BACKSTAGE to meet the artists!

Send Me Backstage T-Shirt Drop Schedule

Visit one of these t-shirt drops for a chance to get your Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt for the summer concert season.

Sam Hunt

Tuesday, June 13 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 1700 William Flynn Hwy in Glenshaw

Wednesday, June 14 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 3029 Washington Pike in Bridgeville

Thursday, June 15 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 1081 Freeport Road in Aspinwall

Friday, June 16 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 1024 North Main Street in Butler



Photo courtesy Universal Nashville

Dierks Bentley

Tuesday, June 20 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 410 Chestnut Street in Carnegie

Wednesday, June 21 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 998 Hayden Boulevard in Elizabeth

Thursday, June 22 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 7675 McKnight Road in Ross Township

Friday, June 23 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go 3029 Washington Pike in Bridgeville

Freedom Fest

Wednesday, July 5 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 111 McMillen Avenue in Beaver Falls

Thursday, July 6 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 3601 Sawmill Run Blvd in Baldwin

Thursday, July 6 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 436 Lincoln Highway East in East McKeesport

Friday, July 7 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 1024 North Main Street in Butler

Brantley Gilbert

Monday, July 31- Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 6513-A Steubenville Pike in Robinson

Tuesday, August 1 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 104 East Wylie Avenue in Washington

Wednesday, August 2 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 230 Bessemer Road in Mount Pleasant

Thursday, August 3 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 710 South Pike Road in Sarver



Photo: Becky Fluke

Chris Stapleton

Monday, August 7 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 4285 State Route 51 S in Belle Vernon

Tuesday, August 8 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 6586 Route 22 in Delmont

Wednesday, August 9 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 710 South Pike Road in Sarver

Thursday, August 10 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 800 Allegheny River Boulevard in Verona



Photo: Justin Mrusek

Florida Georgia Line

Wednesday, August 16 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 7675 McKnight Road in Ross Township

Thursday, August 17 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 4924 Baum Boulevard in East Liberty

Friday, August 18 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 6513-A Steubenville Pike in Robinson

Luke Bryan

Wednesday, September 6 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 5281 Library Road in Bethel Park

Thursday, September 7 – 5pm to 6pm

Get Go at 4099 Grandview Drive in Gibsonia

Friday, September 8 – Noon to 1pm

Get Go at 1737 State Route 228 in Cranberry Township

Y108 Send Me Backstage T-Shirt Sponsors